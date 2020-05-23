Bumiku logo
Unique online English lessons blended with eco-education and off screen activities

We offer 1:1 English classes for kids and teens as well as small group lessons.
We use the Cambridge University Press publications as our English grammar reference and grammar exercise source for our students
We apply articles and teaching methodologies from Nat Geo to promote an education that is connected to the wonders of our world
We base all our lessons on a set of goals created by the United Nations that aim to create a more sustainable and brighter future for all

We raise mindful global citizens

Bumiku Education is on a mission to provide the skills and knowledge for students to become mindful global citizens who can resolve planetary challenges, respect cultural diversity and contribute to creating a more sustainable world. Our content takes students on a journey around the world where they are introduced to inspirational people and diverse ecosystems.

"Thank you for the great lessons. They are very informative and interesting!"
Bumiku Student Anna, Russia
"We are so amazed by the way you teach our kids. So tidy, structural, so detailed. We are so blessed."
Edward and Reinhart's dad, Java
"I love and appreciate your program and teaching very much. It's a very good opportunity for the children. For me it's important that my kids get fluent in english and learn environmental education. It's such a good idea to bring these two together in your classes."
Jaymian's Mum, Germany
"The teacher was able to provide my daughter the necessary knowledge and age-appropriate lessons about forests and marine life that was fun, engaging, and easily digestible to a child’s mind. "
Zyra's Mum, Philippines

1:1 Online English Learning

Our student-centred approach allows students to gain the essential skills they need to be fluent communicators in the English language. Students explore a range of different writing styles, learn topic-centred vocabulary, exercise their critical thinking skills, participate in quizzes and practical tasks.

Adaptable to the student

The teacher can adapt the courseware according to the students learning style, pace and interests.

Freedom of expression

The student as the key active participant in the lesson is open to express themselves freely without comparisons or judgements of others.

Parental control

Parents take an active role with regular parent teacher communications and access to their child's learning.

Youth 1:1 Courses

Ages 8 - 16
Our youth courses are created to challenge and inspire our students through articles, real life examples and research. The courses are adapted to meet the students curiosity and ability.

Kids 1:1 Courses

Ages 4 - 7
Our kids courses combine games, stories and conversations that teach the basics of English and about the world. Our courses feature fun and colourful resources by Earth Cubs.

Blended Eco Education

Education for sustainable development teaches students the well-being of environment, economy, culture and society. Our method of teaching bases itself upon local needs, perspectives and conditions whilst looking at the global impact. Students learn to become responsible citizens who can resolve challenges, respect cultural diversity and contribute to creating a more sustainable world.

Our Blog

Stay informed with what we do and the new developments in education.

Content and Language Integrated Learning in the Online Classroom

What is Content and Language Integrated Learning? Content and Language Integrated Learning (CLIL) is a pedagogy that teaches students a second language whilst learning a subject. This teaching method allows...

Read Blog
Education
June 4th

Project Buku Buku

Project Buku Buku is a fundraising campaign to raise money for the renovation of 6 libraries in 6 schools in East Bali. Bumiku Education supports the NGO East Bali Poverty...

Read Blog
Education
March 12th
Home learning tips for young learners

Home Learning Tips For Your Young Learner

Teaching your children at home can be both rewarding and challenging. As an online teacher I see home learning habits every day. There are a few simple things that you...

Read Blog
Education
February 27th

The driving force

Tarryn Biswas is a University of Cambridge qualified teacher from England. She has lived in Indonesia for several years and is now based in Europe. She has an active interest in sustainable development and believes that positive changes in the future of our planet come from the younger generation.

Photo: Tarryn teaching art with integrated English in the mountains of East Bali. Credit to East Bali Poverty Project.

Our Karma Commitment

Bumiku means My Earth in Indonesian language. We are a social enterprise that strives to ensure that unprivileged kids from the global South have access to education for sustainable development. For every student that signs up, help goes towards giving a student in need a free Bumiku education.

10 Private Lessons

17
per 30 minute 1:1 lesson
  • 1:1 English lessons blended with eco education and off-screen activities
  • Completion of 1 condensed Bumiku Education Course
  • Feedback after every lesson for parent
  • Personalised end of course project
  • Additional articles and research

20 Private Lessons

15
per 30 minute 1:1 lesson
  • 1:1 English lessons blended with eco education and off-screen activities
  • Completion of 1 full Bumiku Education Course
  • Feedback after every lesson for parent
  • Personalised end of course project
  • Additional articles and research

50 Private Lessons

13
per 30 minute 1:1 lesson
  • 1:1 English lessons blended with eco education and off-screen activities
  • Completion of 2 full Bumiku Education Courses
  • Feedback after every lesson for parent
  • 2 Personalised end of course projects
  • Additional articles and research

Do you want your child to become a mindful global citizen?

Try our unique online English lesson blended with eco education, suitable for students 4-16 years old. The length of the lesson is 30 minutes and includes feedback for parents.
