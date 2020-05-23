Unique online English lessons blended with eco-education and off screen activities
We raise mindful global citizens
Bumiku Education is on a mission to provide the skills and knowledge for students to become mindful global citizens who can resolve planetary challenges, respect cultural diversity and contribute to creating a more sustainable world. Our content takes students on a journey around the world where they are introduced to inspirational people and diverse ecosystems.
1:1 Online English Learning
Our student-centred approach allows students to gain the essential skills they need to be fluent communicators in the English language. Students explore a range of different writing styles, learn topic-centred vocabulary, exercise their critical thinking skills, participate in quizzes and practical tasks.
Adaptable to the student
The teacher can adapt the courseware according to the students learning style, pace and interests.
Freedom of expression
The student as the key active participant in the lesson is open to express themselves freely without comparisons or judgements of others.
Parental control
Parents take an active role with regular parent teacher communications and access to their child's learning.
Youth 1:1 Courses
Our youth courses are created to challenge and inspire our students through articles, real life examples and research. The courses are adapted to meet the students curiosity and ability.
Kids 1:1 Courses
Our kids courses combine games, stories and conversations that teach the basics of English and about the world. Our courses feature fun and colourful resources by Earth Cubs.
Blended Eco Education
The driving force
Photo: Tarryn teaching art with integrated English in the mountains of East Bali. Credit to East Bali Poverty Project.
Our Karma Commitment
Bumiku means My Earth in Indonesian language. We are a social enterprise that strives to ensure that unprivileged kids from the global South have access to education for sustainable development. For every student that signs up, help goes towards giving a student in need a free Bumiku education.
